Afghanistan: Two killed, 8 injured in road accident in Wardak

As per the provincial police spokesperson Mohammad Yusuf Asrar, two persons were killed, and eight others were injured due to the overturn of a mini-bus in the Behsod district of Wardak on Friday.

At least two people were killed and eight others were injured in a road accident in Afghanistan's eastern province of Wardak, officials said on Saturday, Khaama Press reported. The Khaama Press News Agency is an online news service for Afghanistan.

As per the provincial police spokesperson Mohammad Yusuf Asrar, two persons were killed and eight others were injured due to the overturn of a mini-bus in the Behsod district of Wardak on Friday. Asrar said that the mini-bus overturned due to reckless driving resulting in several casualties. All the injured, including women and children, were transferred to the local hospital for medical treatment.

Meanwhile, in a similar accident in the Kapisa province of Afghanistan, six persons were killed and nine others were injured. The country's traffic accidents have increased due to reckless driving, poorly built roads, a lack of the rule of law, and poorly maintained automobiles.

The World Health Organization (WHO) said 6,033 fatalities from traffic accidents are expected to occur in Afghanistan in 2020, or 2.6 per cent of all fatalities. As a result, the nation is ranked 76 globally regarding accidents, as per Khaama Press. (ANI)

