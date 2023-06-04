Speaker of Federal National Council attends Erdogan's inauguration ceremony

Ankara [Turkey], June 4 (ANI/WAM): UAE Speaker of the Federal National Council (FNC), Saqr Ghobash, attended the Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's inauguration ceremony on Saturday at the Presidential Palace in Ankara.

Ghobash conveyed his greetings and best wishes to the Turkish President, wishing him continued success in honouring his responsibilities and fulfilling all the Turkish people's aspirations for more progress and prosperity.

President Erdogan expressed his thanks and appreciation for the UAE's participation in the inauguration ceremony, wishing the country continued success and prosperity. (ANI/WAM)

