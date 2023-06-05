Federal Tax Authority launches 'Corporate Tax Registration Virtual Workshops' platform

Abu Dhabi [UAE], June 5 (ANI/WAM): The Federal Tax Authority (FTA) has launched a dedicated 'Corporate Tax Virtual Workshops' awareness platform, designed to provide knowledge and support for taxpayers who are subject to Corporate Tax. The new feature forms part of the steps the FTA has taken to ensure a smooth implementation of Federal Decree-Law No. 47 of 2022 on the Taxation of Corporations and Businesses ("Corporate Tax Law"), which applies to financial years beginning on or after 1 June 2023, and aims to strengthen the UAE's position as a leading global centre for business and investment, and ensure compliance with international tax transparency standards.

On this new platform, the FTA provides educational materials, currently including 13 virtual awareness workshops in both Arabic and English about 'Registration for Corporate Tax'. The workshop series is set to continue during June with two workshops weekly, targeting participants who are subject to Corporate Tax and other stakeholders. FTA Director General, Khalid Ali Al Bustani, said: "The launch of the new 'Corporate Tax Virtual Workshops' forms part of the Federal Tax Authority's commitment to enhancing communication with taxpayers and all stakeholders in the UAE, as well as to provide diverse awareness channels to facilitate self-compliance with tax regulations, by setting up clear and transparent procedures."

"The platform was launched just as the FTA opened the door for Corporate Tax registration through the EmaraTax digital tax services platform, where private and public joint stock companies resident in the UAE began registering as of 15 May 2023," Al Bustani added. "Taxpayers are required to register and obtain a tax registration number for Corporate Tax purposes." The FTA Director General invited companies, both private and public joint stock companies and other private companies resident in the UAE, to take part in the awareness workshops on 'Registration for Corporate Tax' available on the FTA website. Early registration allows companies and businesses enough time to meet all of their legal obligations, he stressed.

The FTA explained the awareness workshops on 'Registration for Corporate Tax', which are available in both Arabic and English on the 'Corporate Tax Virtual Workshops' platform on the FTA website. The workshops include a detailed explanation of how to create a new user profile on the EmaraTax platform, how to register for Corporate Tax, the documents required for registration, and the stages for processing the registration application and issuing a tax registration number for Corporate Tax.

The FTA invited taxpayers looking for more information about Corporate Tax to participate in the virtual awareness workshops to visit the dedicated 'Corporate Tax Virtual Workshops' awareness page on its website. (ANI/WAM)

