3 killed, 20 injured in two separate road accidents in Afghanistan

Three people were killed and 20 others sustained injuries in two separate road accidents in Afghanistan, Khaama Press reported Monday.

ANI | Kabul | Updated: 05-06-2023 19:50 IST | Created: 05-06-2023 19:48 IST
Representative Image. . Image Credit: ANI
Three people were killed and 20 others sustained injuries in two separate road accidents in Afghanistan, Khaama Press reported Monday. The accidents took place in Laghman province, and the provincial traffic police said that 3 commuters were killed as a result of poor road infrastructure.

On the Kabul-Nangarhar highway, a minibus collided with another vehicle going from the opposite direction on Saturday evening, causing two fatalities and 20 injuries. Whereas, the second incident took place a few minutes later when a vehicle overturned due to careless driving in the same area, killing one person on the spot, reported Khaama Press.

In a related incident that happened on Friday, 2 individuals lost their lives and eight others were hurt in Afghanistan's Wardak province. The surge in traffic accidents in the nation is largely attributed to reckless driving, poor road conditions, a lack of the rule of law, and badly maintained vehicles. (ANI)

