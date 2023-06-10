Al Montazah Parks launch exciting summer campaign

Sharjah [UAE], June 10 (ANI/WAM): Al Montazah Parks, Sharjah's premier amusement and waterpark, is offering extended operating hours at Pearls Kingdom for the summer season. The emirate's largest waterpark will now be open for 14 consecutive hours, from 10:00 am until midnight. This campaign runs from June to August and ensures that visitors of all ages can enjoy the diverse facilities, slides and rides at Pearls Kingdom, even more, this summer. Additionally, Al Montazah Parks is also bringing back its highly anticipated 'Ladies Day' season in its 13th edition at the Pearls Kingdom. Commencing on Tuesday, 13th June, and continuing every Tuesday thereafter throughout the summer, ladies and girls can exclusively enjoy an assortment of engaging activities, such as Zumba and Foam Activity, facilitated by a team of all-female staff.

Privacy for visitors is paramount, ensuring a comfortable and enjoyable experience from 10:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. every Tuesday. These great additions to the season are part of Al Montazah Parks' 'Daytime Delights and Night-time Thrills' summer campaign and will run until the end of August. As part of the initiative, monthly raffle draws will award over 100 lucky winners.

Visitors who spend AED 100 or more at the park's restaurants, cafes, retail shops or tickets will be eligible to participate in the draws. Khalid Ibrahim Al Qaseer, Director of Operations at Sharjah Investment and Development Authority (Shurooq), the renowned organisation that oversees Al Montazah Parks, expressed their commitment to enhancing Sharjah's allure as a premier regional tourist destination, stating, "These recent developments, including the extended operating hours at Pearls Kingdom and the dedicated Ladies' Day, were implemented following careful analysis of visitors' needs and desires. The aim is to provide extraordinary experiences and entertainment options that cater to their leisure preferences, particularly during the summer season when tourists seek refreshing water-based activities, resort experiences, and amusement parks."

"The continuous introduction of new services and options demonstrates our dedication to ensuring that both residents and visitors can revel in memorable activities at the many tourist and entertainment destinations in Sharjah," Al Qaseer added. (ANI/WAM)

