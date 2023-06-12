Left Menu

Pak: At least 7 killed, 30 injured in separate road accidents in Sheikhupura and Chagai

At least seven people were killed and 30 were injured in separate car incidents in Sheikhupura and Chagai of Pakistan, ARY News reported on Monday.

ANI | Updated: 12-06-2023 21:48 IST | Created: 12-06-2023 21:48 IST
Representative Image. . Image Credit: ANI
  • Pakistan

At least seven people were killed and 30 were injured in separate car incidents in Sheikhupura and Chagai of Pakistan, ARY News reported on Monday. Four passengers were killed and 30 others were injured after a passenger bus crashed at the Faizpur Interchange on the Sheikhupura Motorway, according to rescue sources. The unfortunate passenger bus was travelling from Multan to Sialkot.

Sheikhupura also known as Qila Sheikhupura, is a city in the Pakistani province of Punjab. Separately, a road crash in Balochistan's Chagai claimed the lives of three people. The accident occurred near Pak-Iran Highway, Jojki. The bodies have been shifted to the Dalbadin Hospital, reported ARY News.

An earlier bus accident in Kotli in Pok resulted in at least nine fatalities and numerous injuries. According to ARY News, a bus carrying 35 people skidded off the road and fell within the boundaries of Kotli's Narpoth police station. Nine individuals died as a result, while numerous others were hurt. (ANI)

Jaguar evolution into all-electric brand on track; new model launches slated in 2025: Chandrasekaran

 India
Caring for the dead: UP woman conducts cremation of unclaimed bodies

 India
Farmer kills stray cow in Aligarh, VHP workers protest

 India
Odisha reels under intense heat wave conditions

 India

