Imran Khan party's leader Yasmin Rashid sent on judicial remand over Askari Tower attack case

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Dr Yasmin Rashid has been sent on judicial remand over the Askari Tower attack case by the anti-terrorism court (ATC), ARY News reported.

ANI | Updated: 12-06-2023 23:40 IST | Created: 12-06-2023 23:39 IST
Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Dr Yasmin Rashid has been sent on judicial remand over the Askari Tower attack case by the anti-terrorism court (ATC), ARY News reported. Earlier, Rashid was presented before the ATC upon completion of physical remand, however, the investigation officer urged the ATC to grant her further physical remand since the investigation into the Askari Tower attack case was not yet completed.

ATC meanwhile, rejected the plea after reviewing the record and sent Dr Yasmin Rashid to jail on 14-day judicial remand and directed to present her on June 25, according to the ARY News. Notably, the Interim Government of Punjab challenged Imran Khan party's leader Yasmin Rashid's acquittal in Jinnah House.

On May 9, at least eight people were killed, 290 were injured, and over 1,900 protesters were rounded up across Pakistan when an accountability court in Islamabad handed over the custody of Imran to NAB in connection with the Al Qadir Trust case. The protesters stormed the residence of the corps commander in Lahore, called Jinnah House, and tore down a gate of General Headquarters in Rawalpindi.

According to ARY News, the Punjab police said, "All conspirators, planners, and perpetrators of the May 9 incident, including Dr Yasmin Rashid, would be brought to justice." On May 9, the ATC released Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Dr Yasmin Rashid in the case related to the vandalism of Jinnah House, also known as Corps Commander House in Lahore.

ARY News reported that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Central Punjab President Yasmin Rashid was 5taken into custody under section three of the Maintenance of Public Order (MPO). (ANI)

