EAM Jaishankar and G20 delegates visit Holy site of Sarnath

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar visited the sacred Buddhist temple of Sarnath in Varanasi alongwith the G20 delegates. The G20 delegates are present in Varanasi to attend G20 Development Ministers' Meeting that was held on Monday. EAM Jaishankar along with the G20 delegates visited Sarnath on Tuesday. This is the third day that the G20 delegates are present in Varanasi. The Development Ministers' Meeting was a three-day long event that started on Sunday.

On Sunday, a day before the DMM, the delegates to the G20 Development Ministers' Meeting and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar took part in the Ganga Arti ritual at the Dashashwamedh Ghat in Varanasi. The smooth glistening pillar established by Emperor Ashoka in 273-232 B.C. marks the foundation of the Buddhist Sangha, and the Lion Capital atop this pillar is now India's National Emblem.

Earlier, the delegates were welcomed in a traditional way at Namo Ghat. Seeing the cultural artists dance, the delegates also shook a leg. Following this, they boarded the cruise vessel and reached Dashashmaved Ghat. During the Aarti, there was a special Shankhnaad for the guests. A day after the official event of the Development Minister's Meeting took place, the delegates were taken to see the ancient and archaeological site of Sarnath.

The archaeological remains of Sarnath started attracting scholars in the 19th century. In the recent past, the Sarnath Circle of Archaeological Survey of India has been taking care of the excavation work in Sarnath. The Archaeological site showcases the grandeur of ancient times. An open exhibition of structures like Mulagandha Kuti Vihar remains, Dharmrajika Stupa remains, Dhamek Stupa, Ashokan Column, monuments, relics, and monasteries from the Mauryan period are showcased here.

Sarnath, 10km from Varanasi, is one of the most revered Buddhist pilgrimage centres. It is believed that after attaining Enlightenment at Bodh Gaya, it was here that Lord Buddha preached his first sermon, sanctified as Maha Dharm Chakra Parivartan. The great Dhamekh Stupa and several other structures stand testimony to the importance the place enjoyed at that time.

The Chaukhandi Stupa is the place where, during his first visit to Sarnath, Lord Buddha met his first five disciples. The area is a treasure trove of archaeological findings such as Dharmrajika Stupa and Mulgandhkuti Vihar. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)