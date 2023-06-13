PLA deploys support equipment in Qinghai-Xizang Plateau for combat training

New support equipment has been unveiled at the training ground in Xining, Northwest China's Qinghai Province, at an altitude of 4,700 metres, including support modules for oil, medical service, camping, and supplies to provide emergency support for mobile troops along the way, according to Global Times. The support module travelled nearly a thousand kilometres to the plateau configuration area and immediately created an effective joint logistics base capable of providing complete field and multi-level logistics assistance in a timely way.

The devices deployed in the base not only have advanced performance and comprehensive functions, but they can also meet soldiers' daily training and living needs, such as eating, shelter, and medical treatment, significantly reducing the inconvenience of plateau combat training, according to Global Times. Global Times is an English-language Chinese Daily reporting on issues related to politics, defence and social matters of China. It is the mouthpiece of the Chinese Communist Party.

The battle camping cabins are not only portable, but also equipped with air conditioners, folding beds, and other amenities that may keep soldiers warm in winter and cool in summer due to the plateau's changeable climate. The shower shelter can produce hot water in three minutes, allowing a large number of soldiers to wash and shower in a short period of time. According to Global Times, the food processing bunker is outfitted with fully automatic cooking robots, reducing the time spent preparing meals for the soldiers.

The camp is also equipped with oxygen tanks that can help soldiers quickly relieve the discomfort caused by altitude hypoxia, which can be continuously filled with oxygen. A facial recognition system and infrared surveillance cameras can grasp the dynamics of the camp and its surrounding environment around the clock. In addition to the living support of the camp, the logistics unit also operates a variety of refuelling vehicles to meet the needs of combat troops and carry out rapid emergency refuelling, Global Times reported.

At the same time, fuel consumption data of various types of equipment is to be accurately collected, so as to further accumulate the experience of fuel support at fixed points. "Pushing the support force to the front line aims to solve the problem requirements under actual combat circumstances so that the support force and the combat effectiveness of the army can be improved together," said Wang Ansheng, a deputy commander of a brigade at the Xining Joint Logistics Support Center. (ANI)

