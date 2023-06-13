Left Menu

Nepal President Ram Chandra Paudel hospitalised again after chest pain

Nepal President Ram Chandra Paudel was hospitalised again in Kathmandu in the morning hours on Tuesday.

ANI | Updated: 13-06-2023 16:49 IST | Created: 13-06-2023 16:49 IST
Nepal President Ram Chandra Paudel hospitalised again after chest pain
Nepal's President Ramchandra Paudel (Image Credit: Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Nepal

Nepal President Ram Chandra Paudel was hospitalised again in Kathmandu in the morning hours on Tuesday. As per the sources at the office of the President, the ailing 78-year-old President has been admitted to the Shahid Gangalal National Heart Centre in Kathmandu for cardiac checkups."Various tests are being carried out. Reports are due," the source confirmed to ANI.

The hospital and the President's office, however, have not yet made a formal announcement regarding his hospitalisation or provided a health update. "Earlier in the morning he complained about chest pain and was rushed to the hospital. He currently is kept at VIP Cabin number 6 bed number 254 of the hospital," the source added.

Prior to Tuesday's hospitalisation, the President also had check-ups on Saturday. Earlier in April, Paudel was taken to New Delhi on a Shree Airlines flight for treatment at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS).

The Nepal President received treatment at Tribhuvan University Teaching Hospital (TUTH) in Kathmandu over four days before being airlifted to Delhi. Paudel, who was admitted on April 5 of this year, was released after four nights. The Nepal head of state had undergone a follow-up and was admitted to the hospital after falling short of breath and fainting. During the follow-up, doctors found an infection in his lungs and had been using medicines that are said to have failed to make a significant improvement in his health.On March 13, senior Nepali Congress leader Ram Chandra Paudel was sworn in as the Nepalese President. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

