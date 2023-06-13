Left Menu

Afghanistan: Doctors criticise delay in deciding date of medical expert exam

Doctors in Afghanistan have criticised the delay in setting the date of the medical expert examination, which is scheduled annually by the Taliban's Ministry of Public Health (MoPH)

ANI | Updated: 13-06-2023 17:36 IST
  • Country:
  • Afghanistan

Doctors in Afghanistan have criticised the delay in setting the date of the medical expert examination, which is scheduled annually by the Taliban's Ministry of Public Health (MoPH), TOLO News reported. TOLO News is an Afghan news channel.

The doctors said they enrolled about one year ago, but the due date of the examination has yet to be determined. A doctor, Ahmad Zia, said: "The date of the exam should be clear to us because we need to determine our destiny. We want to serve the Afghan society."

"We call on the Taliban's Ministry of Public Health to take the examination as soon as possible, so the fate of the students is clear," said Nasrallah, another doctor. Some doctors also expressed concerns that delays in the examination will have a negative impact on the health sector.

"We face a shortage of academic figures, experts, and we will be forced to invite experts from abroad. Or our patients will be forced to go abroad for treatment," said Ahmad Shikib, a doctor, according to TOLO News. "If the students are not allowed to take expert examinations, everyone knows what will happen to our health system," said Najmul Sama Shafajo, head of the Afghanistan Society of Obstetricians and Gynecologists.

Despite consecutive contacts, TOLO News was unable to obtain comments from the Taliban's MoPH on this issue. Earlier, members of the Afghanistan Society of Obstetricians and Gynecologists (ASOG) criticized the lack of female doctors in medical expert exams held by the Ministry of Public Health. (ANI)

