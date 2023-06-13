Pakistan: Quake of magnitude 5.6 jolts Lahore, Islamabad, Peshawar
On Tuesday afternoon, a 5.6-magnitude earthquake shook Lahore, Islamabad, Peshawar, and other towns, causing people to flee their homes, Geo News reported.
On Tuesday afternoon, a 5.6-magnitude earthquake shook Lahore, Islamabad, Peshawar, and other towns, causing people to flee their homes, Geo News reported. Shakar Garh, Chichawatni, Sialkot, Mandi Bahauddin, Rawalpindi, Jhelum, Hafizabad, Zafarwal, and Murree in Punjab all experienced earthquakes. Additionally, the areas of Abbottabad, Swabi, and Swat in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa were affected.
The earthquake, which had a depth of 10 km, began at 1:04 PM (local time), according to the Pakistan Meteorological Department. However, the earthquake has not yet been linked to any recorded fatalities. Further details are awaited.
Tremors of the earthquake were also felt in New Delhi and parts of north India. Earlier on May 28, a 6.0 magnitude earthquake struck the Afghanistan-Tajikistan border region, jolting several parts of Pakistan.
According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), the earthquake struck at a depth of 223 kilometres at 10:50 am (local time). Tremors were felt in a number of districts across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. According to DawnNewsTV, earthquakes were also felt in Islamabad and Rawalpindi.
As per Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) provincial disaster management organisation, tremors were felt throughout the province, but the control room had not yet received reports of any damage, reported Dawn. (ANI)
