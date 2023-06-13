Left Menu

Afghanistan: 6 killed, 8 injured during floods in several provinces

Shafiullah Rahimi, a spokesperson for the Taliban-led Ministry of Natural Disaster Management, said that six people have died and eight have suffered injuries during the floods affecting several provinces of Afghanistan, TOLOnews reported.

However, 30 homes were demolished and more than 800 animals died due to the flood, Taliban-led Ministry's Spokesperson Rahimi said. "Six people died, and eight more suffered injuries. Thirty homes have been damaged or demolished entirely, seven bridges have been wrecked, 832 animals have died, and some agricultural areas and orchards have lost their crops," Rahimi said.

However, 30 homes were demolished and more than 800 animals died due to the flood, Taliban-led Ministry's Spokesperson Rahimi said. "Six people died, and eight more suffered injuries. Thirty homes have been damaged or demolished entirely, seven bridges have been wrecked, 832 animals have died, and some agricultural areas and orchards have lost their crops," Rahimi said.

Meanwhile, Saifuddin Laton, Nuristan's Governor's Spokesperson said that 300 animals have died in the affected province due to the flooding. Moreover, residents suffered financial losses, as per TOLOnews. "In three districts of Nuristan province, recent floods have caused financial losses to the people. People's agricultural lands, bridges and roads have been destroyed, up to 300 livestock have been lost as a result of these floods," Laton added.

People who were affected by the natural calamity asked the current government to look after their needs. according to TOLOnews. "The recent floods in Ghor province have caused a lot of damage to the people. We ask the Islamic Emirate to provide urgent help to the victims as soon as possible," said Rohullah, a resident of Ghor.

Amanullah, another resident of Kabul said, "The recent floods in Ghor province have caused a lot of losses to the people. We ask the Islamic Emirate to pay attention and help the flood victims." Several provinces of Afghanistan were affected due to floods and storms caused by rain in recent days. These provinces are Kunar, Nuristan, Badakhshan, Paktia, Takhar, Ghor, and Parwan.

Earlier, Salang and the provinces of Badakhstan, Takhar, Baghlan, Nuristan, Kunar, Laghman, Kabul, Logar, Maidan Wardak, Parwan, and Kapisa witnessed between 10 and 25 mm of rain, as anticipated by the country's meteorological department, according to the TOLOnews.(ANI)

