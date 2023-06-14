Pakistan: Court grants bail to former Foreign Minister Mahmood Qureshi

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Vice Chairman Shah Mahmood Qureshi was granted bail by a local court on Tuesday on the charges registered against him over attacks on sensitive state installations following May 9, The Express Tribune reported. Qureshi was released from Adiala Jail last week after staying in custody for almost a month. Today, Additional Sessions Judge Syed Haroon Ahmed adjudged the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader's bail plea in a related case.

Ali Bukhari, Qureshi's lawyer, appealed to the district and sessions court to grant him bail. The judge accepted his request against a bond of Rs 10,000 and granted him bail until July 4, according to The Express Tribune. After the PTI chief was arrested on corruption charges last month, miscreants vandalised key military and state sites. This was followed by a crackdown on the PTI leadership, resulting in Qureshi's own arrest under Section 3 of the Maintenance of Public Order Act (3MPO).

After remaining in custody for roughly a month, Qureshi was released from Adiala Jail last week. Following the hearing, Qureshi told journalists that the case was "baseless". "Two cases were registered against me in connection with May 9," he said, "but I was not even present in Islamabad. I was in Karachi at the time," Qureshi said, as per The Express Tribune.

Former Pakistan Foreign Minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Vice Chairman Shah Mahmood Qureshi was on May 23 rearrested minutes after being released from Rawalpindi's Adiala Jail, Pakistan-based Geo News reported. After his arrest on corruption charges last month, miscreants destroyed key military and state sites. The incident was followed by a crackdown on the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leadership which resulted in Qureshi's own arrest under Section 3 of the Maintenance of Public Order Act (3MPO), as per The Express Tribune.(ANI)

