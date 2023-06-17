Left Menu

As cyclone Biparjoy weakens, Pakistan fishermen allowed to resume activities

As per the latest release by the Met department, Baloch fishermen can depart for their fishing trips while Sindh fishermen can resume their operations from Sunday onwards.

17-06-2023
Representative Image. (Photo: Reuters) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Pakistan authorities have allowed the fishermen of Balochistan to resume their activities as the threat of cyclone Biparjoy subsided after it weakened into a depression, the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) said on Saturday, Geo News reported. As per the latest release by the Met department, Baloch fishermen can depart for their fishing trips while Sindh fishermen can resume their operations from Sunday onwards.

According to the PMD, the cyclonic storm (CS) 'Biparjoy' travelled farther northeast over the course of the previous 12 hours before becoming a depression. The system is currently above Tharparker in Latitude 24.4°N & Longitude 71.2°E, covering southwest Rajasthan, India, and adjacent southeast Pakistan, reported Geo News. Cyclone 'Biparjoy' made landfall on Thursday evening. After battering the Indian coastline on Thursday, the cyclone tore down electricity poles and uprooted trees on Friday.

However, in Pakistan, the cyclone had no major impact, with rain reported in some parts of the southern metropolis of Karachi, which was on high alert. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

