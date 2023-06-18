Left Menu

Earthquake of magnitude 4.5 jolts Pakistan

An earthquake of magnitude 4.5 on the Richter scale hit Pakistan at 10.04 pm (IST) on Sunday, said National Centre for Seismology (NCS).

ANI | Updated: 18-06-2023 23:37 IST | Created: 18-06-2023 23:37 IST
Earthquake of magnitude 4.5 jolts Pakistan
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

An earthquake of magnitude 4.5 on the Richter scale hit Pakistan at 10.04 pm (IST) on Sunday, said National Centre for Seismology (NCS). The earthquake occurred at a depth of 10 km.

"Earthquake of Magnitude:4.5, Occurred on 18-06-2023, 22:04:51 IST, Lat: 29.74 & Long: 68.36, Depth: 10 Km, Location: Pakistan @ndmaindia @KirenRijiju @Dr_Mishra1966," tweeted NCS. Further details are awaited.

National Center for Seismology (NCS) is the nodal agency of the Union government for monitoring earthquake activity in the country. On June 13, a 5.6-magnitude earthquake shook Lahore, Islamabad, Peshawar, and other towns, causing people to flee their homes, Geo News reported.

Earlier, on May 28, a magnitude 6.0 earthquake struck the Afghanistan-Tajikistan border region, jolting several parts of Pakistan. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Musk expects brain chip start-up Neuralink to implant 'first case' this year; US FDA advises COVID vaccine makers to develop shots aimed at XBB.1.5 variant and more

Health News Roundup: Musk expects brain chip start-up Neuralink to implant '...

 Global
2
Trafficking in the Sahel: Smugglers ‘will take you anywhere’

Trafficking in the Sahel: Smugglers ‘will take you anywhere’

 Global
3
73 pc respondents on Trai's consultation paper seek satcom spectrum allocation without auction: ISpA

73 pc respondents on Trai's consultation paper seek satcom spectrum allocati...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Musk expects brain chip start-up Neuralink to implant 'first case' this year; US FDA advises COVID vaccine makers to develop shots aimed at XBB.1.5 variant and more

Health News Roundup: Musk expects brain chip start-up Neuralink to implant '...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Monsoon Marvels: Celebrating the Indispensable Role of Weather in Farming

Power of Integration: Work and Life in Perfect Alignment

Rooted in Resilience: How Restoring Lands and Forests Safeguards Our Future

Unleashing Your Inner Athlete: The Power of Sports and Exercise

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023