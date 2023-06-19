Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Shah Mahmood Qureshi says "PDM alliance is practically dead": Report

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Vice Chairman Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Monday said that the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) alliance is "practically dead" as he took a cue from the rising differences among the ruling partners, Pakistan-based Geo News reported. He made the remarks while speaking to reporters outside an Islamabad court where he had come to attend a case hearing. Qureshi said he had earlier said that the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) alliance's disintegration has begun, Geo News reported.

Shah Mahmood Qureshi said that Pakistan's Minister of Foreign Affairs Bilawal Bhutto Zardari raised concerns in Swat on Sunday. He said, "Bilawal Bhutto expressed concerns in Swat yesterday. What Bilawal is saying about Sindh is true." PTI leader raised a question on why there was no discussion on the matter in the cabinet meeting. Qureshi asked PML-N why the party voted for Pakistan People's Party (PPP) in Karachi's mayoral elections and not recorded its protest, Geo News reported.

He said, "Practically, the PDM's alliance has ended and only a formal announcement is due," Geo News reported. Shah Mahmood Qureshi also lashed out at Foreign Office for "keeping mum" on the Greece boat tragedy. As per the news report, the two major coalition parties in the PDM - Pakistan People's Party (PPP) and Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) have differences over multiple issues, particularly on the allocation of funds for the flood victims.

While addressing an election rally in Swat, PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari asked the Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif's government to allocate more funds else the party will not give approval to the budget. Reacting to Bilawal Bhutto Zardari's statement, Pakistan Planning Minister Ahsan Iqbal said that the decision on everything was taken during the National Economic Council and the cabinet where the PPP leaders were present, Geo News reported. A meeting will be chaired by Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif will be held today to address the concerns of the PPP.

Earlier in May, Pakistan's Former Prime Minister Imran Khan said that the country is heading towards hyperinflation, Dawn reported. In his address to the nation, Imran Khan said, "The dollar has reached Rs308 in the open market. The danger bells should ring now that Pakistan is going towards hyperinflation where all business and industry will shut," Pakistan-based Dawn reported. "Why isn't the PDM concerned? Because its wealth is stored abroad. It makes no difference on them," he added. Imran Khan compared the economic performance of the incumbent government with the government of his own.

Imran Khan criticised the ability of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) government to manage the economy, Dawn reported. Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan said that the situation is about to get out of "everyone's hands." While addressing the "decision-makers" in Pakistan, Imran Khan said that the country is "heading towards destruction," as per the Dawn report. He further said, "They (an apparent reference to the ruling coalition) have no roadmap. The more time you are giving, the country is seeing a decline." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)