UAE President sends official COP28 Invite to President of Iraq

Abu Dhabi [UAE], June 20 (ANI/WAM): UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent a written letter to Abdul Latif Rashid, President of Iraq, with an official invitation to attend the COP28 climate conference, to be hosted by the UAE at Expo City Dubai this November.

The letter was delivered by Salem Issa Qattam Al Zaabi, the UAE Ambassador to Iraq. (ANI/WAM)

