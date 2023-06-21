Pakistan HEC bans Holi celebrations across educational institutes citing 'erosion of Islamic identitiy'

The Higher Education Commission of Pakistan has banned Holi celebrations across all educational institutes, claiming that it had caused concern and disadvantageously affected the "country's image", Pakistan-based Dawn reported on Wednesday. The commission made the remarks in a letter, dated June 20.

The letter stated that higher education institutes had the "ultimate responsibility to polish and nurture the exuberance of youth into learned, mature, and responsible citizens -- ready to take on the reins of the country and play their role in nation building". "Public and private sector HEIs across the country are consequently relied upon to groom our youth into compassionate, discerning and refined individuals able to walk through life avoiding obvious pitfalls," it added.

The HEC has stated that such activities portray a "complete disconnect" from the country's sociocultural values and are an erosion of the country's "Islamic identity". "Unfortunately, it is sad to witness activities that portray a complete disconnect from our socio-cultural values and an erosion of the country's Islamic identity. One such instance that has caused concern was the fervour exhibited in marking [the] Hindu festival of Holi" Dawn quoted the letter.

The move comes after pictures and videos from their Holi celebration at the Quaid-I-Azam University (QAU) in Islamabad went viral on social media earlier this month, in which students can be seen dancing and throwing colours in the air as loud music plays in the background. In the notification, HEC mentioned that students are forbidden to follow this festival in order to adhere to "sociocultural values."

"While there is no denying the fact that cultural, ethnic, and religious diversity leads towards an inclusive and tolerant society, that profoundly respects all faiths and creeds; albeit it needs to be done so in a measured manner without going overboard. The students need to be apprised to be aware of the self-serving vested interests who use them for their own ends far from the altruistic critical thinking paradigm," stated the notification. On the expected lines, the move has drawn criticism from various circles.

Sindhi journalist Veengas said Islamabad needed to understand that the Hindu festivals of Holi and Diwali were part of Sindhi culture. "Islamabad neither accepts our Sindhi language nor does it honour the Hindu festivals," she tweeted.

Another senior journalist Abbas Nasir said, "HEC should focus on plagiarised papers by PhDs as those actually tarnish the country's image. Holi and other such festivals enhance the country's image, create a mirage of pluralism." Comedian Shafaat Ali pointed out that Holi was "purely this region's, especially Multan's, festival". He further said that the festival could be made a source of religious tourism in Pakistan and could promote religious tolerance in society. (ANI)

