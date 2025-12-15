SA releases G20@20 Review, outlining lessons and priorities for next cycle

South Africa’s 2025 G20 Presidency has published the G20@20 Review Final Report, a comprehensive assessment of the G20’s first full cycle of Presidencies since the forum was elevated to a Leaders’ platform in 2008. The report fulfils a mandate from G20 Leaders at the 2024 Rio de Janeiro Summit, where Sherpas were tasked with evaluating the G20’s performance over the past 17 years and offering recommendations for the second cycle, which begins under the United States’ Presidency in 2026.

The Review draws on a wide-ranging consultative process, including an electronic survey of Members, Sherpa-level discussions, written submissions from participating countries, and insights from an Advisory Panel. Its purpose is to capture diverse perspectives across the G20 and to guide future Presidencies in strengthening the forum’s effectiveness.

G20’s renewed importance in a fractured global context

The report underscores that the G20 enters its next cycle against a backdrop of global economic fragility. Growth remains below pre-2008 levels, public debt has surged to historic highs, and geopolitical tensions have intensified – a combination that has strained multilateral cooperation.

In such an environment, the Review argues, the role of the G20 is more vital than ever. A well-functioning, agile, and cooperative G20 is essential for managing global shocks, advancing economic stability, and strengthening collective resilience.

The G20 remains indispensable

Across all inputs received during the Review, Members reaffirmed that:

The G20 matters : It remains a central pillar of multilateralism and a platform capable of convening major economies to tackle shared challenges.

Its 2009 mandate endures : The Leaders’ vision articulated at the Pittsburgh Summit — to achieve Strong, Sustainable, Balanced, and Inclusive Growth — remains relevant and should continue guiding the forum’s agenda.

Leader-led character is essential : Members overwhelmingly support maintaining the G20 as a Leader-led, informal group without a charter, treaty or permanent secretariat, and reliant on consensus-based decision-making.

Leaders’ Summits are invaluable: They create space for candid dialogue, trust-building and political breakthroughs that cannot be achieved at other multilateral forums.

Proven effectiveness during global crises

The Review highlights that the forum has been at its most impactful during moments of severe global disruption. Critical achievements of the past two decades include:

Coordinated fiscal stimulus packages during the 2008–09 Global Financial Crisis

Establishment of the Financial Stability Board (FSB)

Launch of the Pandemic Fund to strengthen pandemic preparedness

Creation of the Debt Service Suspension Initiative (DSSI) and the Common Framework for Debt Treatments for vulnerable economies

Rapid policy coordination during the COVID-19 pandemic, which helped stabilise global markets and limit economic fallout

These interventions, the report notes, prevented two major crises from evolving into deeper, more prolonged global downturns.

Preparing for the next G20 cycle

As the G20 prepares to move into its second full cycle, the Review emphasises the need for:

A renewed commitment to consensus

More focused agendas aligned with global priorities

Better coordination between working groups and ministerial tracks

Strengthened implementation of Leaders’ commitments

Enhanced cooperation with regional organisations, multilateral development banks and the UN system

The G20@20 Review Final Report is one of the most significant strategic documents to emerge from South Africa’s 2025 G20 Presidency, aiming to equip future Presidencies with a clearer roadmap for action.

The full report can be accessed and downloaded here:https://www.gov.za/sites/default/files/gcis_document/202512/g20-final-report.pdf