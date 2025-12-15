Miyana Railway Station Wins National Energy Award 2025 for Sustainable Innovation

Indian Railways has added another achievement to its sustainability journey with Miyana Railway Station in Guna, Madhya Pradesh being honoured with the National Energy Conservation Award, 2025. The award was presented by the Hon’ble President of India, Smt. Droupadi Murmu, on the occasion of National Energy Conservation Day.

Representing Indian Railways, Smt. Shobhana Bandopadhyaya, General Manager, West Central Railway, received the prestigious recognition. Miyana Railway Station was declared the Best Performing Unit in the Transport Category (Railway Station)—a category evaluated by the Bureau of Energy Efficiency (BEE) to honour institutions that demonstrate excellence in energy management.

Why Miyana Railway Station Earned the Recognition

Miyana Railway Station stood out for its systematic and measurable improvements in energy consumption, achieved through a combination of modern technology, efficient design and proactive management. Key initiatives include:

LED Lighting Across the Station

The station has completely transitioned to LED lighting, which consumes significantly less power than traditional fixtures while providing superior illumination.

BLDC Fans for Optimal Power Use

The installation of Brushless Direct Current (BLDC) fans has further reduced energy load. These fans operate efficiently, have longer life spans and consume nearly 50–60% less electricity.

Smart Lighting Circuit Operation (30–70% Mode)

The station adopted intelligent lighting systems that automatically adjust brightness based on operational needs and passenger movement.

Lights operate at 30% capacity during off-peak hours

Shift to 70% during peak passenger movement

This innovative energy management practice ensures safety and visibility while preventing unnecessary power usage.

Measurable Energy Savings

Through these interventions, the station successfully saved 9,687 units of electricity, directly contributing to lower operational costs and reduced carbon footprint.

A Model for Greener Indian Railways

The recognition aligns with Indian Railways’ broader mission to become a leader in energy-efficient, eco-friendly and cost-effective transportation. Under its energy conservation roadmap, the Railways is focusing on:

100% LED illumination across stations and service buildings

Increased use of renewable energy such as solar and wind

Adoption of energy-efficient appliances and automation

Green certification for railway stations

Sustainable water and waste management initiatives

Miyana Railway Station now stands as a model demonstration site, showcasing how even smaller railway stations can adopt scalable and impactful green practices.

A Step Toward a Sustainable Future

The award reflects Indian Railways’ commitment to supporting national goals of energy efficiency and climate responsibility. As Railways continues toward its vision of achieving net-zero emissions by 2030, initiatives like those at Miyana Railway Station illustrate how grassroots improvements collectively drive national transformation.