Left Menu

France: 16 injured as gas explosion destroys building in Paris

At least 16 people were injured in a gas explosion that destroyed buildings in the Latin Quarter of central Paris on Wednesday (local time), according to officials and witnesses, reported The Straits Times.

ANI | Updated: 22-06-2023 08:11 IST | Created: 22-06-2023 08:11 IST
France: 16 injured as gas explosion destroys building in Paris
Gas explosion destroys building in Paris. (Photo Credit - Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • France

At least 16 people were injured in a gas explosion that destroyed buildings in the Latin Quarter of central Paris on Wednesday (local time), according to officials and witnesses, reported The Straits Times. Dramatic pictures show fires raging in the French capital this afternoon. BFM TV showed fire services trying to hose down a building, and Parisians posted images on Twitter of a huge plume of smoke that was visible across much of the city, reported The Straits Times.

More than 200 firefighters were involved in the emergency response. TV images showed firefighters manning hoses and aiming jets of water at the blaze while a plume of thick black smoke billowed into the sky. The blast, believed to have been caused by a gas leak, happened in the city's fifth arrondissement near the historic Val de Grace military hospital.

The mayor of the arrondissement said that a gas explosion has occurred in the fifth arrondissement of Paris, resulting in a fire affecting some buildings. The blast occurred in the Rue Saint-Jacques in the 5th arrondissement of central Paris. The road leads from the Notre-Dame de Paris cathedral to the Sorbonne University and the Val de Grace military hospital and is a few blocks from the popular Jardin du Luxembourg.

The area is usually packed with tourists and foreign students in the early summer, reported Channel News Asia. The local deputy mayor, Edouard Civel, referred to a gas explosion in a Twitter post and witnesses told BFM TV there had been a strong smell of gas moments before the blast, reported Channel News Asia.

French prosecutors, meanwhile, said the cause of the blast had not been determined, reported France24. Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin asked on Twitter for people to stay away from the area to not hinder the massive deployment of firefighters and police.

Of the 16 people injured, seven were fighting for their lives, police said. A total of 230 firefighters were at the site, and nine doctors, it said.

Paris police chief Laurent Nunez told reporters there were 16 people injured, including seven in "emergency condition." The authorities did not specify whether the injured were in life-threatening condition. The fire was contained but not extinguished, Nunez said.

Paris police spokeswoman Loubna Atta said it was too early to determine the source of the fire. Neither could she confirm reports it was a caused by a gas explosion. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Tata Motors Finance Extends INR 25 Cr Structured Credit Facility for BluSmart Mobility’s EV Fleet Expansion

Tata Motors Finance Extends INR 25 Cr Structured Credit Facility for BluSmar...

 Global
2
World Refugee Day: UN calls for solidarity and inclusion amid record displacement

World Refugee Day: UN calls for solidarity and inclusion amid record displac...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: WHO certifies Belize as being malaria-free; GSK's RSV vaccine shows long-term efficacy in late-stage trial and more

Health News Roundup: WHO certifies Belize as being malaria-free; GSK's RSV v...

 Global
4
Michelin ties up with clean energy solutions provider to raise renewable energy usage to 37 pc at TN plant

Michelin ties up with clean energy solutions provider to raise renewable ene...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Indoor Fun in the Sun: Stay Cool with These Activities

Growing a Sustainable Future: How Agriculture, Health, and Climate Control Intersect

Monsoon Marvels: Celebrating the Indispensable Role of Weather in Farming

Power of Integration: Work and Life in Perfect Alignment

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023