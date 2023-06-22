Left Menu

"I came away from the Modi meeting truly impressed," says Max Abrahms, expert from US think-tank

ANI | Updated: 22-06-2023 08:12 IST | Created: 22-06-2023 08:12 IST
Peime Minister Narendra Modi interacting with US think tank experts. (Photo Credit - Twitter/PM Modi). Image Credit: ANI
Dr Max Abrahms, an expert associated with the US think-tank, who had the opportunity to interact with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday (local time), expressed his admiration for the Indian leader's approachability and openness during their meeting . "I came away from the Modi meeting truly impressed. We weren't told in advance of any limitations on what could be said. He allowed everyone to tell him or ask him anything. He listened carefully and responded seriously to everyone. He sat among us with so much humility in this circle," tweeted Abrahms, an Associate Professor of Political Science at Northeastern University, Boston.

The meeting between PM Modi and the group of experts from the think tank focused on important topics such as geopolitics, the global economic situation, and terrorism among other crucial issues. The experts in attendance included Michael Froman, President-designate and Distinguished Fellow at the Council on Foreign Relations (CFR), New York; Daniel Russel, Vice President for International Security and Diplomacy at the Asia Society Policy Institute, New York; Jeff M Smith, Director, Asian Studies Center, The Heritage Foundation, DC; Elbridge Colby, Co-founder of 'The Marathon Initiative', based in Washington DC and Guru Sowle, Founder-member, Director (Indo-US Affairs), Indus International Research Foundation, Texas.

PM Modi met experts from several leading US think tanks, in New York and discussed a range of developmental and geo-political issues. He invited them to enhance their presence in India as it embarks on its transformation during the Amritkaal.

"Met a group of people associated with key think tanks. We talked about different aspects of policymaking and emerging global trends. Emphasised the positive changes in India and how they are being powered by our youth," tweeted PM Modi. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

