Third tremor of magnitude 4.5 jolts Myanmar

An earthquake of magnitude 4.5 hit Myanmar's Yangon on Thursday, the National Center for Seismology (NCS) said.

ANI | Updated: 22-06-2023 09:45 IST | Created: 22-06-2023 09:45 IST
  • Country:
  • Myanmar

Third back-to-back tremors of over magnitude 4.5 jolted Myanmar, 3 hours after the second one that took place around 2:53 am IST An earthquake of magnitude 4.5 hit Myanmar's Yangon on Thursday, the National Center for Seismology (NCS) said.

The quake occurred at 05:43:00 IST. Its depth was reported at 48 Km. "Earthquake of Magnitude:4.5, Occurred on 22-06-2023, 05:43:00 IST, Lat: 15.32 & Long: 96.56, Depth: 48 Km, Location: 174km SSE of Yangon, Myanmar," NCS said in a tweet.

Earlier, the second quake with a magnitude of 4.2 took place at 02:52:08 IST. Its depth was reported at 10 Km. "Earthquake of Magnitude:4.2, Occurred on 22-06-2023, 02:52:08 IST, Lat: 15.40 & Long: 96.19, Depth: 10 Km, Location: 160 km S of Yangon, Myanmar"," the NCS said in a tweet.

Meanwhile, the first one hit Myanmar's Yangon at 23:56:23 IST. "Earthquake of Magnitude:4.4, Occurred on 21-06-2023, 23:56:23 IST, Lat: 14.83 & Long: 96.56, Depth: 25 Km, Location: 227km S of Yangon, Myanmar," the NCS said in a tweet.

No reports of casualties have surfaced yet. Further details awaited. (ANI).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

