UAE participates in second session of UN Habitat Assembly in Kenya

ANI | Updated: 22-06-2023 14:04 IST | Created: 22-06-2023 14:04 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Kenya

Nairobi [Kenya], June 22 (ANI/WAM): The UAE, represented by Sheikh Zayed Housing Programme (SZHP), participated in the second session of the United Nations Habitat Assembly, held in Nairobi, Kenya, under the theme "A sustainable urban future through inclusive and effective multilateralism: achieving the Sustainable Development Goals in times of global crises". Mohamed Al Mansouri, Director of SZHP, headed the UAE delegation participating in the Assembly that addressed vital topics related to housing and urban development. He delivered the UAE national statement, underscoring the country's commitment to taking accelerated and serious measures to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and striking a balance between socio-economic development and environmental protection.

Al Mansouri also participated in a panel session titled "Affordable living and adequate, affordable housing for all", organised by the Government of Malaysia to emphasise the importance of low-cost housing and its considerable social, economic, and environmental benefits. The session highlighted successful models and practices, particularly those implemented in the UAE. The delegates met with their counterparts from the Asia-Pacific states and Arab nations to strengthen cooperation in the housing sector and secure endorsement of the UAE as a nominee for the Assembly presidency during elections in 2025.

The UAE delegation underscored the role of the Kingdom of Bahrain as a member of the Executive Board of the UN Human Settlements Programme (UN-Habitat) and expressed its support for the Arab ministerial forum on housing, scheduled to take place in Libya at the end of October 2023. UN-Habitat was established in 1978. Headquartered in Nairobi, the organisation is the UN Agency's focal point for sustainable urbanisation and human settlements. (ANI/WAM)

