Iran's envoy to Afghanistan expresses concern over expansion of drug production in country

Sayeed Iravani said the neighboring states and regional countries feel seriously threatened from the growing terrorist groups in Afghanistan.

Iran's permanent representative to the United Nations, Saeed Iravani, at the Security Council Meeting on Wednesday expressed concerns over Daesh and Al Qaeda and the expansion of drug production in Afghanistan, Khaama Press reported. The Khaama Press News Agency is the largest online news service for Afghanistan.

Sayeed Iravani said the neighbouring states and regional countries feel seriously threatened by the growing terrorist groups in Afghanistan. Iran's envoy to the UN said that drug trafficking has not been fully eradicated from Afghanistan, and the illegal business still continues in the country. Iravani further expressed concerns over the expansion of testing labs of processed drugs such as methamphetamine in Afghanistan, according to Sharq daily.

Iran's envoy criticized the Taliban's repressive policy towards women and the group's reluctance to form an all-inclusive government in which different ethnic groups, political factions, women and youth could see them represented. "Afghan authorities deliberately are trying to destroy linguistic, cultural and historical ties of Afghans with Persian language and impose the dominant Pashtun culture on other ethnic groups" quoting Iravani, Sharq daily reported, as per Khaama Press.

Iravani also accused the Taliban for changing the demographic profile of the provinces with predominantly Hazara and Tajik populations. Iran's permanent representative asked the international community to have "constructive interaction" with the Taliban, adding further isolating the de facto regime of the Taliban is not in the interest of the people of Afghanistan.

Iran's envoy at the United Nations expressed optimism about Afghanistan's economy and called that "freezing assets and imposing unilateral sanctions" have led to poverty and humanitarian crisis in the country, as per Khaama Press. (ANI)

