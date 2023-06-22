Left Menu

"Afghanistan again becomes epicentre of terrorism," says Vladimir Voronkov

While addressing a conference, Under-Secretary-General of the United Nations (UN) Vladimir Voronkov said that Afghanistan has again become a haven for terrorists, Khaama Press reported.

ANI | Updated: 22-06-2023 20:29 IST | Created: 22-06-2023 20:29 IST
"Afghanistan again becomes epicentre of terrorism," says Vladimir Voronkov
Vladimir Voronkov, Under-Secretary-General of the United Nations Office of Counter-Terrorism (ANI Photo). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Afghanistan

Afghanistan again becomes the epicentre of terrorism, said Vladimir Voronkov Voronkov was addressing a conference on Wednesday, on the Shanghai Cooperation Organization counter-terrorism convention organized by Russian and Chinese missions.

He said, "This event is very timely, especially in light of the conclusions made as part of the 14th report from the group on analytical support and monitoring of sanctions regarding the Taliban," according to Tass. "The document is rather profound and informative and it effectively shows that Afghanistan is once again slowly becoming one of the most important, or maybe even the most crucial epicentre of the spread of terrorism. Despite all promises, all loud statements, the facts prove otherwise," he added.

He also emphasized that the current regime of Kabul is "unable or unwilling to reduce the terrorist threat," as per Khaama Press. A day before, the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) Council of Foreign Ministers convened in Belarus and discussed the Ukraine conflict and Afghanistan.

The organization's member states restated their concerns over Afghanistan's extremist groups, according to Khaama Press. Earlier, a Russian Foreign Minister spokesperson expressed concern over security threats emerging from Afghanistan with the support of externals. Whereas, she also said that Washington seeks to foment regional instability by utilizing "acting illegal armed groups" in Afghanistan. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

