PM Modi thanks President Biden for accepting proposal to add Africa as a permanent G20 member

Prime Minister Narendra Modi thanked US President Joe Biden for accepting the proposal to add 'Africa' as a permanent member of the G20. "Under our G20 presidency, we are giving strength to 'One Earth, One Family, One Future' and giving voice to the Global South. I thank President Biden for granting support to my proposal of making Africa a permanent G20 member. I firmly believe that the world's two largest democracies - India and the US will be able to fulfil the aspirations of expectations and aspirations of the whole world," said PM Modi.

Earlier, PM Modi Prime Minister Narendra Modi has written to his counterparts among the Group of 20 (G20) members, calling for the African Union to be given full membership of the grouping. The proposal was made in line with a request from the Union, which is made up of 55 countries of the African continent, aimed at enhancing Africa's voice on the international stage and shaping the future of our shared world.

Prime Minister Modi firmly advocates and supports the African cause and has led from the front in this matter. Prime Minister Modi is also a strong believer in holding a greater voice of the Global South countries on international platforms, particularly of African countries.

As part of India's G20 Presidency, he has particularly focused on incorporating priorities of the African countries in the G20 agenda. The G20, which was founded in 1999 after the Asian financial crisis, comprises the 20 largest economies. The grouping's members are Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, South Korea, Mexico, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Turkey, the UK, the US and the European Union.

India is set to host the G20 Summit in New Delhi in September. (ANI)

