Afghanistan: Shopkeepers say sales low on eve of Eid

On the eve of Eid al-Adha, shopkeepers in Afghanistan lamented their dire financial state and low sales, TOLO News reported.

On the eve of Eid al-Adha, shopkeepers in Afghanistan lamented their dire financial state and low sales, TOLO News reported. TOLO News is an Afghan news channel broadcasting from Kabul.

There are less than five days left until this year's Eid al-Adha, but some shopkeepers said their sales are down compared with previous years. Abdul Basir, a shopkeeper, said, "Last Eid, people bought dry fruit and for this Eid, they have some of it so they came and buy just half a kilogram."

"Our sales are not good this Eid, we bought materials that cost 8 Lakes but in a day our income is only 15 thousand," Abdul Wakil, a shopkeeper, told TOLO News. Clothing sellers are also worried about a decrease in their sales.

"This Eid people have economic issues so they use the clothes that they bought for last Eid," said Atiqullah, a shopkeeper. "People buy clothes two days before Eid. However, the sales have not started yet," said Jawad, another shopkeeper.

Meanwhile, some Kabul residents said due to the high price of dry fruit, they are not able to buy it for Eid. "Compared with last year, the prices didn't change. The prices are reasonable," Mandor, a Kabul resident, told TOLO News.

Shahin Shah said, "The economic conditions of our people are not good, but people are obliged to buy it for our culture." Various international organisations have expressed concern over the dire economic situation in Afghanistan.

A number of international organisations have flagged the economic hardships in the country, saying that more than half of the population of Afghanistan is faced with hunger, as per TOLO News. (ANI)

