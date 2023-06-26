Left Menu

MoHAP, health partners provide medical tests and health guidance to pilgrims at airports

The Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP), in collaboration with its partners in the health sector has announced it will deploy specialised health education teams at airports, in a strategic move aimed at safeguarding the health and safety of pilgrims from infectious diseases.

Representative Image. . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

Dubai [UAE], June 26 (ANI/WAM): The Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP), in collaboration with its partners in the health sector has announced it will deploy specialised health education teams at airports, in a strategic move aimed at safeguarding the health and safety of pilgrims from infectious diseases. The teams will accompany Hajj convoys prior to their departure from the country, providing essential health guidance and outlining precautions to be taken before, during travel, and throughout the Hajj pilgrimage.

The Ministry has equipped the health education teams with the necessary resources to ensure that pilgrims undertake a healthy and safe Hajj. This move comes under the umbrella of the Ministry's unified awareness campaign for the current Hajj season, titled "Safe Healthy Hajj." The campaign has been launched in collaboration with the Department of Health in Abu Dhabi, the Abu Dhabi Public Health Centre, and the Dubai Health Authority.

Additionally, it is being coordinated with the General Authority of Islamic Affairs and Endowments and local endowment departments across various emirates. As part of this initiative, MoHAP's team will ensure that pilgrims are administered the requisite vaccinations to guard against infections and conduct health screenings, including blood pressure and diabetes tests, with an emphasis on individuals with chronic ailments, the elderly, and pregnant women.

In addition, the team will advocate for adherence to preventive measures such as avoiding heat exhaustion and physical exertion, which can increase the risk of contracting diseases and health complications. Additionally, the team will highlight the importance of maintaining a balanced and nutritious diet. Furthermore, the Ministry's team will maintain communication with medical teams accompanying the Hajj groups to provide support with medications and medical consultations, as part of its efforts to deliver comprehensive health and awareness services, enabling the pilgrims to perform their Hajj rituals in optimal health and safety. (ANI/WAM)

