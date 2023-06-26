NSA Doval meets Oman Prime Minister, delivers personal message of greetings from PM Modi

National Security Advisor Ajit Doval on Monday met Sultan and Prime Minister of Oman Haitham bin Tarik and delivered a personal message of greetings from Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Oman News Agency (ONA) reported. The Prime Minister of Oman received the message when he gave an audience to National Security Advisor, Ajit Doval, at Al Baraka Palace.

Doval conveyed the greetings of PM Modi to the Prime Minister of Oman, along with his wishes for progress and prosperity for Oman. In return, Haitham bin Tarik conveyed his greetings to PM Modi, as well as wished him for further progress and prosperity in India, according to ONA.

According to ONA, the audience was attended by the Minister of the Royal Office General Sultan Mohammed Al Nu'amani who received Ajit Doval and his accompanying delegation this morning. At the beginning of the meeting, the Minister of the Royal Office welcomed Doval and extended his thanks and appreciation to the Prime Minister of Oman for further means of cooperation in order to achieve common interests between Muscat and New Delhi, as per ONA.

During the meeting, they exchanged cordial talks and reviewed bilateral relations between Oman and India. They also explored means of expanding these relations in all fields and exchanged views about various issues of common interest. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)