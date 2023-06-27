Left Menu

Afghanistan: Authorities destroy 100 tons of expired foodstuff in Kabul

Afghan authorities torched 100 tonnes of expired food items in Kabul on Monday, reported Khaama Press.

Representative Image. . Image Credit: ANI
  • Afghanistan

Afghan authorities torched 100 tonnes of expired food items in Kabul on Monday, reported Khaama Press. According to the Afghanistan Food and Drug Authority, the food products were seized from several locations throughout the city, the report said.

"We call on all businessmen in the country to first obtain a license from the National Food and Drug Authority and then familiarize themselves with the principles and regulations of the authority. They should try to consider the health issue in their work," said Abed Ehsaas, director of the Afghanistan Food and Drug Authority's license supervision division. Last week too, the authorities set 1,000 tonnes of expired foodstuff and medicine on fire in the southern Kandahar province.

"The expired medicine and spoiled foodstuff weighing 1,000 tonnes have been collected by the provincial government's concerned bodies from different shops and drug stores recently and set ablaze in Police District 12 of Kandahar city," the provincial official had said. Attempts are on to set up laboratories at the ports of the war-torn nation which is under Taliban rule in order to halt the import of low-quality goods. (ANI)

