Pak man kills 3-year-old nephew by throwing him in canal over family quarrel

A man has killed his three-year-old nephew by throwing him into a canal in Hafizabad, ARY News reported on Monday. The incident happened three days ago in Hafizabad's Garhi Ghaus locality when a man pushed his minor nephew into a canal. The body of a minor boy was recovered three days later, according to rescue officials.

According to police, the man killed his nephew because of a quarrel with his brother. According to police, the offender, Babar, was apprehended using CCTV evidence, and additional action is being taken, as per ARY News. ARY News brings updates on current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and around the world.

In last year October, a man threw his four-year-old mentally challenged daughter into a canal near Okara's Chorasta Mian Khan police station. After committing the heinous crime, the man staged drama portraying that his daughter has been abducted and registered a case with the police.

Rescue workers recovered the girl's body from the Pakpattan canal and sent her to the hospital for a post-mortem. During police interrogation, he admitted to committing the crime. According to police, he wanted to get rid of his mentally challenged daughter. DPO Furqan Bilal stated that the accused will be prosecuted in accordance with the law, ARY News reported. (ANI)

