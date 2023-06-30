Left Menu

PM Modi's 'Make in India' had visible effect on Indian economy: Russian President

Russian President Vladimir Putin has said Prime Minister Narendra Modi's "Make in India concept" has had a visible effect on the Indian economy, RT reported.

"Our friends in India and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, a great friend of Russia, a few years ago presented a concept 'Make in India' and it had a very visible effect on the Indian economy," Putin said while speaking at an event in Moscow. The Russian President drew India's example to encourage domestic products and brands in Russia, as per RT.

Recently, Russian Ambassador Denis Alipov in New Delhi has said that the "special Russia-India strategic partnership" has shown strength and is "growing stronger as ever''. "There have been lies about Russia on a daily basis and on a global scale. Efforts are being made to disrupt Russia - India relations," Envoy Alipov said during the state reception hosted in the national capital that was dedicated to the National Day of the Russian Federation.

Lauding the 'special Russia - India strategic partnership', the envoy said, "The indispensable truth however is- the special Russia-India strategic partnership has shown strength and we keep growing stronger than ever". (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

