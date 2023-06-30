Left Menu

Pakistan: 3 killed, 1 injured over 'personal enmity' in Karachi

At least three people were killed while a four-year-old boy sustained bullet wounds when armed criminals opened fire at them over 'personal enmity' in Karachi's Baldia Town, ARY News reported on Thursday.

Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
At least three people were killed while a four-year-old boy sustained bullet wounds when armed criminals opened fire at them over 'personal enmity' in Karachi's Baldia Town, ARY News reported on Thursday. ARY News is a Pakistani news channel.

As per the details, the incident took place in Baldia's Rasheedabad area, wherein armed criminals killed three citizens and shot at and wounded a four-year-old boy. The police in a statement said the victims suffered bullet wounds and were shifted to a local hospital for medical treatment.

However, three men, two of them were siblings, succumbed to injuries while the treatment of a four-year-old boy was underway. The victims were identified as Muhammad Junaid, Imtiaz, Seefan and Muhammad Ayan. Superintendent of Police (SP) Baldia said that the preliminary investigation suggests the incident took place due to personal enmity.

Earlier in March, a citizen was shot dead by unidentified assailants over 'personal enmity' in Karachi's Kashmir road area. Unidentified assailants opened fire on a vehicle in Karachi in the vicinity of the New Town police station, leaving the citizen killed on the spot. The attacker managed to flee from the scene, according to Dawn. (ANI)

