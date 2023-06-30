Left Menu

Afghanistan remains world's worst places for children's rights: Report

Since the Taliban seized power, Afghanistan has become one of the worst places to live, especially for children whose fundamental rights are being compromised amid strict rules and regulations of the de-facto authorities, reported Khaama Press.

ANI | Updated: 30-06-2023 23:01 IST | Created: 30-06-2023 23:01 IST
Representative Image. . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Afghanistan

Since the Taliban seized power, Afghanistan has become one of the worst places to live, especially for children whose fundamental rights are being compromised amid strict rules and regulations of the de-facto authorities, reported Khaama Press. Citing a report by Children's advocacy group KidsRights Foundation, Khaama Press reported that in the survey conducted across 192 countries, children's rights were measured in five domains: life, health, education, protection and enabling environment.

The organization's founder, Marc Dullaert, issued a warning to the nations, stating that this year's report is alarming due to the devastating wars in Sudan and Ukraine, environmental catastrophes, the ban on girls attending higher education in Afghanistan, or the world's record-low immunisation rates. According to the report, the conditions for children in Afghanistan, particularly girls, are "alarming".

The Taliban's ban on girls attending school has, according to the research, had a significant negative influence on children's primary and fundamental rights in the nation. According to the research, "Under the recent Taliban rule, Afghanistan reintroduced its total ban of girls from access to higher education or secondary education in 2022."

"Denying girls access to education raises real concerns not only around their educational prospects but also around their rights to holistic development, information, participation and general safety in all respects," the report said, according to Khaama Press. Since the Taliban swept to power in August 2021 and began their crackdown on the rights and freedoms of Afghan women and girls, Afghan women have been leading miserable lives, it added.

Girls are banned from education beyond sixth grade, including university, and women are barred from most jobs and public spaces. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

