Former senior official of China expelled from Communist Party, public office

Former senior official of China's Ministry of f Emergency Management was expelled from the Communist Party of China (CPC) and dismissed from public office over serious violations of Party discipline and laws.

ANI | Updated: 30-06-2023 23:33 IST | Created: 30-06-2023 23:33 IST
Representative Image. . Image Credit: ANI
Former senior official of China's Ministry of Emergency Management was expelled from the Communist Party of China (CPC) and dismissed from public office over serious violations of party discipline and laws. The senior Chinese official, Zhang Fusheng, was given the punishment following an investigation by the CPC Central Commission for Discipline Inspection and the National Commission of Supervision, after the approval of the CPC Central Committee, People's Daily Online reported citing the state media agency Xinhua.

The country's top anti-graft body announced the decision on Wednesday this week. Zhang, who was once on the Party Committee for the administration, was the subject of an investigation, and it was discovered that he had broken applicable Party rules by accepting money and gifts and by attending banquets that would have affected his objectivity while carrying out his official responsibilities.

Zhang was judged to have neglected to disclose personal matters in line with rules and regulations and to have exploited his position to promote the interests of others in the recruitment and selection of officials, according to People's Daily Online, which cited Xinhua. The investigation also found that he had a gambling addiction, and took advantage of his positions to seek benefits for others in areas such as job promotions.

Notably, Zhang's case will now be given to prosecutors for evaluation and legal prosecution procedures. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

