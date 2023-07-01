Left Menu

Israel says Jenin rockets not linked to Hamas, posed no threat

A lone wolf was responsible for two rockets fired from Jenin on Monday and they did not carry explosives, the Israel Defense Forces said on Tuesday.

Jerusalem [Israel], July 1 (ANI/TPS): A lone wolf was responsible for two rockets fired from Jenin on Monday and they did not carry explosives, the Israel Defense Forces said on Tuesday this week. A Hamas -linked group called the Al-Ayyash Battalion shared a video claiming to show the rocket launches from the city of Samaria towards Moshav Ram-On. However, the IDF said that there was no connection between the projectiles and an organized terrorist group, despite a report that Hamas's "military wing" claimed responsibility for them.

The army earlier confirmed that a rocket was fired on Monday morning from the area of Jenin and struck Palestinian Authority territory. The army said the rocket did not pose a threat to Israeli communities. According to the IDF, the identity of the Palestinian who fired the rocket is known and the homemade projectiles did not contain explosives.

Military officials said that it was more of a publicity stunt than an actual threat to surrounding Israeli communities. Also on Monday, the Israel Security Agency, or Shin Bet, arrested a Palestinian Arab after finding a rocket in an open field in an eastern section of Jerusalem about a month ago.

Abdel Alhakim Buatna, a resident of Ajjul, north of Ramallah, was arrested on suspicion of intending to fire the rocket at Israelis during this year's Jerusalem Day flag parade in May. (ANI/TPS)

