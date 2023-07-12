Pleased to have met Muslim World League chief, discussed furthering inter-faith dialogue: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Muslim World League Secretary General Mohammad Bin Abdulkarim Al-Issa held discussions here on furthering the inter-faith dialogue, countering extremist ideologies, promoting global peace and also deepening the partnership between India and Saudi Arabia. PM Modi and Al-Issa met and held insightful discussions on Tuesday and addressed a wide range of issues, including Indian diversity within the framework of its national constitution.

"Pleased to have met H.E. Sheikh @MhmdAlissa, Secretary General of @MWLOrg and Chairman of the Organisation of Muslim Scholars. We had a great exchange of views on furthering inter-faith dialogue, countering extremist ideologies, promoting global peace, and deepening partnership between India and Saudi Arabia," tweeted PM Modi on Wednesday, a day after their meeting. Following their meeting, the Muslim World League chief said that he appreciated PM Modi's "passionate perspective towards inclusive growth."

He tweeted, "I had an insightful discussion with the Indian PM, H.E. @narendramodi, on a variety of issues. This included ways to further human-centric development and the importance of promoting understanding and harmony among the followers of faith and culture. I appreciate His Excellency's passionate perspective towards inclusive growth." "There was also agreement on the importance of working together on confronting all aspects of extremism and hatred, regardless of their source and reason, as peace and prosperity in our diverse world can only be achieved with aware and comprehensive citizenship," his tweet added.

The Muslim World Leagues chief also spoke about the details of his "important meeting" with PM Modi in his lecture at the India Islamic Cultural Center. "Also, I elaborated upon the details of this important meeting in my lecture at the India Islamic Cultural Center, which was delivered after the meeting with His Excellency the PM; it was attended by senior scholars, both Muslim and non-Muslim, along with thinkers and politicians-coming from different states of India-who valued and appreciated the lecture," Al-Issa's tweet concluded.

Al-Issa who is the current Secretary General of the Muslim World League (MWL), an organisation based in Saudi Arabia and representing Muslims worldwide is on a five-day visit to India that began on July 10. While delivering an address at an event at the India Islamic Cultural Centre in the national capital organised by the Khusro Foundation on Tuesday, Saudi Arabia's former Minister for Justice said that India with its diversity, is "a great model for coexistence" and that the country can send a message of peace to the world.

"We have talked just moments ago about the different components in the Indian society and we have been in the past days engaging with them. And I know that the Muslim component of the Indian society, they are, as I said, proud of their Constitution and proud of their nation and they are proud of the brotherhood that they share with the rest of the components of the Indian society" Al-Issa said in the national capital on Tuesday. Appreciating "Indian wisdom", Al-Issa said, "We reach out with the different components and diversity for the common objectives that we share. We have heard a lot about Indian wisdom and we know that it has contributed a lot to humanity..."

"We know that here coexistence is very important... we also work on promoting stability and harmony all over the world. We know that the Indian component, with all its diversity, is a great model for coexistence not only in just mere words but also on the ground." The visiting Saudi delegate said that his organisation is working across the world to promote religious awareness. (ANI)

