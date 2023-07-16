Jewish Agency delegation visits Jewish Community in Ethiopia

Tel Aviv [Israel], July 16 (ANI/TPS): Last week a Jewish Agency delegation visited Ethiopia, which was accompanied by the director general of the Ministry for Regional Cooperation, Gilad Shadmon. The delegation's visit – in cooperation with the Ministry of Immigration and Absorption, Education and other bodies – came against the backdrop of the latest and exciting Aliya operation, with the arrival in Israel of 130 Ethiopian Jews, who received a festive welcome at Ben Gurion Airport last Thursday. During the visit – which was spread over five days – the director general of the ministry met with Israel's ambassador to Ethiopia, Elli Adamso, and discussed with him initiatives to strengthen the relationship between the countries and communities in Israel and Ethiopia.

Among other things, they agreed on several directions of action in the fields of agriculture and nutrition, as well as promoting delegations that will come from Israel to Ethiopia, with the aim of preserving the heritage of the immigrants and promoting cultural relations. In the past year, the ministry worked together with the Ethiopian Jewish Research Center, the Yemen Jewish Heritage Center and the Israeli communities, as well as other bodies, to strengthen the historical-cultural connection, and to promote knowledge and research about Ethiopian Jewry.

Strengthening the cultural ties in the area helps to anchor Israel's position as a leading factor in the region for cooperation, which encourages the promotion of activities and ventures at all levels of life. (ANI/TPS)

