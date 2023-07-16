Left Menu

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf suspends membership of six party leaders

Following the termination of membership of former Defence Minister Pervez Khattak, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) suspended the basic party membership of six more party leaders on Sunday, according to ARY News.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf suspends membership of six party leaders
Following the termination of membership of former Defence Minister Pervez Khattak, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) suspended the basic party membership of six more party leaders on Sunday, according to ARY News. The members include Haji Shaukat Ali, Mujahahid Maitalah, Nadia Aziz, Syed Zulfiqar Ali Shah, Nadia Aziz and others.

Earlier on Wednesday, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) terminated the basic party membership of former Defence Minister Pervez Khattak for not 'giving satisfactory reply about inciting PTI members to leave the party'. PTI Secretary General Omar Ayub Khan issued the termination letter 'with reference to the show cause notice' served to Pervez Khattak last month, reported ARY News.

"You (Khattak) have not provided a satisfactory reply within the stipulated time regarding contacting party members and inciting them to leave the party," the termination notice stated. Therefore, the notice stated that Khattak's basic Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) membership had been terminated, according to ARY News.

Last month, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan said that the members of his party are being forced to quit the party by threatening harm to the women in their families. Sharing a screenshot of a text message claiming to be a former PTI member, Imran Khan took to Twitter and said, "This is the sort of pressure behind the "forced divorces".

However, Khattak is all set to launch his political party, sources familiar with the development said, reported Dawn. Sources added that Khattak was expected to announce the launching of his party on Saturday at a press conference. But, he could not, due to the non-committal attitude of some of those who had previously agreed to join the new venture, according to Dawn. (ANI)

