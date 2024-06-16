Left Menu

UKMTO gets report of incident 40 nautical miles south of al Mukha in Yemen

Reuters | Cairo | Updated: 16-06-2024 07:51 IST | Created: 16-06-2024 07:51 IST
The United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) said on Sunday it had received a report of an incident 40 nautical miles south of al Mukha in Yemen.

Authorities are investigating, UKMTO said.

(Reporting By Ahmed Tolba; Editing by William Mallard)

