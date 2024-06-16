UKMTO gets report of incident 40 nautical miles south of al Mukha in Yemen
Reuters | Cairo | Updated: 16-06-2024 07:51 IST | Created: 16-06-2024 07:51 IST
- Country:
- Egypt
The United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) said on Sunday it had received a report of an incident 40 nautical miles south of al Mukha in Yemen.
Authorities are investigating, UKMTO said.
(Reporting By Ahmed Tolba; Editing by William Mallard)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement