Pakistan: Death toll in suicide blast at JUI-F convention in Bajaur rises to 40 

The death toll in the explosion that took place at the Jamiat Ulema Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) convention has surged to 40, while 200 have been injured, reported Geo News. A Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) local leader was also killed in the suicide blast that happened on Sunday at the workers’ convention in Bajaur's Khar.

The deadly incident took place around 4 pm when the JUI-F leader was addressing the convention, according to Geo News. According to the Inspector General of Police (IGP) Akhtar Hayat Khan, the blast was a suicide attack, adding that 10 kg of explosives were used in the blast.

He also added that the investigation teams are collecting evidence from the site of the blast. Moreover, the district emergency officer said that the injured are being shifted to Timergara and Peshawar, reported Geo News.

Whereas, Prime Minister's Office shared that PM Shehbaz has instructed to investigate the incident and identify the responsible people behind the attack. Meanwhile, the Combined Military Hospital (CMH) Peshawar has been put on alert and a rescue operation by the security forces and other law enforcement agencies is going on.

Moreover, Inspector General Frontier Corps (FC) Major General Noor Wali Khan has reached Bajaur to supervise the situation, Geo News reported. The JUI-F chief Fazl has demanded an enquiry into the horrific incident. He also urged the party workers to donate blood.

Whereas, Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi condemned the incident and said, "Those who play with the lives of innocent people do not deserve to be called human beings." Jamaat-e-Islami Ameer Sirajul Haq also condemned the blast and said that it was aimed at spreading chaos in the country, reported Geo News.

Haq also urged the government to conduct an immediate investigation into the blast. Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said that the federal and provincial governments should bring the facilitators of the terrorists to justice.

Expressing his sympathies and condolences to the families of the dead, Bilawal said that the planners of terrorism need to be eliminated, Geo News reported. (ANI)

