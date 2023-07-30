Left Menu

Pakistan: Death toll in suicide blast at JUI-F convention in Bajaur rises to 40 

The death toll in the explosion that took place in Jamiat Ulema Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) convention has surged to 40, whereas 200 have been injured in the blast, reported Geo News. 

ANI | Islamabad | Updated: 30-07-2023 23:05 IST | Created: 30-07-2023 22:58 IST
Pakistan: Death toll in suicide blast at JUI-F convention in Bajaur rises to 40 
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

The death toll in the explosion that took place at the Jamiat Ulema Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) convention has surged to 40, while 200 have been injured, reported Geo News. A Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) local leader was also killed in the suicide blast that happened on Sunday at the workers’ convention in Bajaur's Khar.

The deadly incident took place around 4 pm when the JUI-F leader was addressing the convention, according to Geo News. According to the Inspector General of Police (IGP) Akhtar Hayat Khan, the blast was a suicide attack, adding that 10 kg of explosives were used in the blast.

He also added that the investigation teams are collecting evidence from the site of the blast. Moreover, the district emergency officer said that the injured are being shifted to Timergara and Peshawar, reported Geo News.

Whereas, Prime Minister's Office shared that PM Shehbaz has instructed to investigate the incident and identify the responsible people behind the attack. Meanwhile, the Combined Military Hospital (CMH) Peshawar has been put on alert and a rescue operation by the security forces and other law enforcement agencies is going on.

Moreover, Inspector General Frontier Corps (FC) Major General Noor Wali Khan has reached Bajaur to supervise the situation, Geo News reported. The JUI-F chief Fazl has demanded an enquiry into the horrific incident. He also urged the party workers to donate blood.

Whereas, Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi condemned the incident and said, "Those who play with the lives of innocent people do not deserve to be called human beings." Jamaat-e-Islami Ameer Sirajul Haq also condemned the blast and said that it was aimed at spreading chaos in the country, reported Geo News.

Haq also urged the government to conduct an immediate investigation into the blast. Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said that the federal and provincial governments should bring the facilitators of the terrorists to justice.

Expressing his sympathies and condolences to the families of the dead, Bilawal said that the planners of terrorism need to be eliminated, Geo News reported. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca's rare disease arm in $1 billion deal for Pfizer gene therapies; Biogen to buy Reata for $6.5 billion to bulk up rare disease portfolio and more

Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca's rare disease arm in $1 billion deal for P...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: J&J effort to resolve talc lawsuits in bankruptcy fails a second time; AstraZeneca's rare disease arm in $1 billion deal for Pfizer gene therapies and more

Health News Roundup: J&J effort to resolve talc lawsuits in bankruptcy fails...

 Global
3
The Reimagined AYANA Farm at AYANA Estate Reopens July 2023 with Diverse Range of Guest Experiences

The Reimagined AYANA Farm at AYANA Estate Reopens July 2023 with Diverse Ran...

 India
4
Physics Wallah launches four-year residential programme in Computer Science, AI

Physics Wallah launches four-year residential programme in Computer Science,...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

No Credit, No Problem: Discover the Best Credit Cards to Start Your Journey

Timeboxing Made Easy: Optimize Your Daily Routine

Post-Vacation Rejuvenation: 7 Secrets to a Stress-Free Return Home

Unlocking Your Superpower: Embrace 'Deep Work' and Skyrocket Your Productivity!

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023