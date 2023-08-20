Pakistan: 160 accused arrested for involvement in Jaranwala arson case

Days after the Jaranwala tragedy, the Punjab police apprehended 160 accused out of 170 listed for involvement in the Jaranwala arson incidents, reported The Nation. Moreover, according to the police chief, no one would be pardoned for causing such a tragedy.

He further said that the police would continue conducting raids until we arrest all the listed accused. According to Inspector General Punjab Usman Anwer, currently, 6500 police personnel are deployed in Jaranwala and female Assistant Superintendents of Police (ASPs) will be on duty in the city till the completion of damaged houses, reported The Nation.

Moreover, these female officers are providing security to the women and girls belonging to the Christian community. Usmaan further said that high-ranking police officers had been looking over the situation. Adding to that, he said, he himself visited the area and the restoration work at the damaged churches would start soon, according to The Nation.

Pakistan's Punjab former Minister for Human Rights and Minority Affairs Ijaz Alam Augustine along with various religious leaders presented facts of the Jalanwala tragedy and exposed the elements who made a deal with the oppressed victims, The News International reported on Sunday. The former minister and leaders were speaking in a press conference where they demanded the setting up of a judicial commission headed by a High Court judge for a transparent investigation into the Jaranwala tragedy.

The leaders called for severe punishment of the perpetrators of the incident and those who made hate speeches and an apology to the state. Multiple churches were vandalised in the Jaranwala district of Pakistan's Faisalabad on Wednesday over blasphemy allegations, Pakistan-based Dawn reported citing officials. Moreover, the residents of the members of the Christian community were also attacked.

A Christian cemetery and the office of the local assistant commissioner were also vandalized during the attack. To handle the violence, the Punjab government called in Rangers while 3,000 police personnel from various police units including the Elite Force were also deployed, Dawn reported. According to the police, the violence erupted after some locals alleged that several desecrated pages of the Holy Quran were found near the house of two Christian brothers at Cinema Chowk in Jaranwala. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)