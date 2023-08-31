Left Menu

Woman entrepreneur manages tailoring workshop amid Taliban restrictions in Kabul 

A woman entrepreneur named Farzana Ahmadzai opened a tailoring store in Kabul, providing 110 people with jobs, reported Khaama Press.

ANI | Updated: 31-08-2023 23:38 IST | Created: 31-08-2023 23:38 IST
Woman entrepreneur manages tailoring workshop amid Taliban restrictions in Kabul 
Representative Image. . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Afghanistan

A woman entrepreneur named Farzana Ahmadzai opened a tailoring store in Kabul, providing 110 people with jobs, reported Khaama Press. She added that the potential of millions of Afghan girls has been suppressed by women's silence in the face of escalating restrictions since the Taliban took control of Afghanistan.

Farzana started a tailoring store in Dasht-e-Barchi, Kabul, two years ago, managing it against increased limitations on women's education, employment, and daily life. Currently, 35 women between the ages of 15 and 35 have endured school closures or job layoffs in the government labour at the workshop alongside the men, according to Khaama Press. 110 men and women, including 35 young women who have either graduated from high school or been laid off from government jobs, work at her workshop.

The majority of these young women are in charge of their homes. Women's, children's, and men's apparel are designed and sewn in Farzana Ahmadzai's workshop, which she has dubbed "Frishta Arizoo", according to Khaama Press. Additionally, for domestic consumption, the items are exported to other nations.

Farzana adds, "As an Afghan girl, I did not want to be disheartened in these inappropriate conditions and lose myself amidst problems and restrictions. Now I feel proud that I could create opportunities for women." Farzana aspires to receive assistance from regional, governmental, and international organisations that assist small enterprises.

Notably, with the resurgence of the Taliban in August 2021 in Afghanistan, the country's educational system has suffered a significant setback. As a result, girls have been deprived of access to education, and seminaries or religious schools have gradually filled the void left by schools and universities. Afghanistan's women have faced numerous challenges since the Taliban returned to power in 2021. Girls and women in the war-torn country have no access to education, employment and public spaces.

It has imposed draconian restrictions on the rights to freedom of expression, association, assembly, and movement for women and girls. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
FOREX-Euro falls as ECB hike bets take hit on inflation, policymaker comments

FOREX-Euro falls as ECB hike bets take hit on inflation, policymaker comment...

 Global
2
SpaceX preps for back-to-back Falcon 9 launches on Thursday

SpaceX preps for back-to-back Falcon 9 launches on Thursday

 United States
3
FEATURE-Bhutan seeks to balance economy and environment with tourist tax

FEATURE-Bhutan seeks to balance economy and environment with tourist tax

 Global
4
The Transformation of Gaming Realms: Tracing the Journey and Influence of WoW on Video Game Sphere

The Transformation of Gaming Realms: Tracing the Journey and Influence of Wo...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unveiling the Ancient Tongues: Quest for the World's Oldest Language

5 Reasons Why Laughter is the Best Medicine for the Soul

Understanding the Impact: How COVID-19 Alters the Immune System

How Technology Giving Public Health Programs a Powerful Boost

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023