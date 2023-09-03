Left Menu

DEWA commissions 7 new 132 kV transmission substations in the first half of 2023

Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD and CEO of DEWA, explained that the total cost of the new 1342 kV substations with a conversion capacity of 1050 megavolt-amperes (MVA), exceeded AED962 million using the latest global technologies.

ANI | Updated: 03-09-2023 14:10 IST | Created: 03-09-2023 14:10 IST
Dubai [UAE], September 3 (ANI/WAM): Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) commissioned seven new 132 transmission substations in the first half of 2023, in line with its ongoing efforts to enhance the reliability and availability of the energy transmission system in the Emirate. The projects included 36 kilometres of 132kV ground cables, to enhance the efficiency of the energy transmission network. Completing the substations in Al Jaddaf, Al Hebiah Fourth, Al Rigga, Jebel Ali Port, Marsa Dubai, Al Yufrah, and Jebel Ali 2, required more than 6.8 million safe working hours. Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD and CEO of DEWA, explained that the total cost of the new 1342 kV substations with a conversion capacity of 1050 megavolt-amperes (MVA), exceeded AED962 million using the latest global technologies.

"DEWA is committed to achieving the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, to make Dubai a leading global city for growth and prosperity, and a model for world-class flexible and advanced infrastructure and distinguished, innovative services according to the highest standards of availability, reliability, efficiency, and safety. This meets the requirements of the comprehensive sustainable development plans and supports the Dubai 2040 Urban Master Plan. We keep pace with the growing development path and the increase in demand in Dubai to enhance the Emirate's position as a preferred destination to live, work, and visit," said Al Tayer. Al Tayer noted that the total cost of DEWA's electricity transmission network projects under construction exceeds AED4.2 billion. DEWA's adoption of the latest disruptive technologies of the Fourth Industrial Revolution, smart technologies and innovative practices in all its services and operations, has contributed to achieving 100% in the reliability and availability of the energy transmission system in Dubai and achieving the best performance among utilities worldwide.

"The total number of transmission substations across Dubai reached 368 stations by the end of the first half of 2023. These include 27 400kV substations and 341 132 kV substations, in addition to 25 132 kV substations under construction," said Hussain Lootah, Executive Vice President of Transmission Power at DEWA. (ANI/WAM)

