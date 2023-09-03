Pak: Traders stage rallies, shutter-down strikes against inflation, rising power bills in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 

Amid increasing inflation and hiked power tariff, traders observed a shutter-down strike and took to the streets across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Saturday, reported Dawn. The trader bodies and Jamaat-e-Islami called on the protests.

As the strikes continued, businesses remained suspended in Peshawar's markets, where the traders staged rallies against inflated power bills and rising prices of essential goods and petroleum products, Dawn reported. The protests were also witnessed in Hayatabad, Saddar, Shaheen Bazaar, Meena Bazaar, Pepal Mandi, Chowk Yadgar, Charsadda Road, University Road, Mocha Lara, Bazaar Dalgaran and other areas before converging on the Qissa Khwani Bazaar.

The traders set up a protest camp in Saddar Bazaar to ensure the markets remain closed. They further said that they would announce their next action if the federal government did not withdraw the recent increase in prices.

The protestors said that the uncontrolled inflation along with the rupee's nonstop devaluation had caused the country's exports to decline, according to Dawn. Criticising the government, they said that it was the government's prime duty to address the issue without delay to the relief of people, including traders.

Additionally, thin vehicular traffic was also reported in the city due to the protests and rallies. Bisham Trader Union president Mohammadzada said that the policies of the successive governments had destroyed businesses and the caretaker government was no different from its predecessors as it was busy following the agreement signed with the International Monetary Fund.

Moreover, the speakers also said that the rising inflation also forced people to commit suicide, reported Dawn. Adding to this, a shutterdown strike was further reported in Bajaur district's medicine market over inflation and rising petroleum and petrol prices.

Furthermore, shutter-down strikes and rallies were reported in Battagram, Lakki Marwat, Dera Ismail Khan and Mardan. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)