Central Bank of Afghanistan to auction USD 16 million today

The Central Bank of Afghanistan announced the auction of USD 16 million as the relative value of the American dollar increased.

ANI | Updated: 05-09-2023 09:19 IST | Created: 05-09-2023 09:19 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Afghanistan

The Central Bank of Afghanistan has announced that they will auction USD 16 million on Tuesday as the relative value of the American dollar increased, Khaama Press reported. On its social media account, X, Afghanistan Bank said that this money would be sold in the market for exchange.

The Central Bank of Afghanistan has requested eligible banks, money exchangers, and financial services to participate in the bidding, and the winners are required to settle their accounts by the end of the exchange period. This comes as the dollar's value against the Afghan currency has recently decreased, reported Khaama Press.

Previously, the Central Bank of Afghanistan has put millions of dollars into the exchange to preserve and stabilize the value of the Afghan currency. It is worth mentioning that one US dollar is currently exchanged for more than 80 Afghanis in the country's markets.

The World Bank has also said in a recent report that the value of the Afghan currency against foreign currencies is in a stable position. Furthermore, the stability of Afghanistan's currency against foreign currencies has also been influenced by the cash aid package provided by the US, according to Khaama Press. (ANI)

