Israel's President meets with Slovakia’s PM

Tel Aviv [Israel], September 5 (ANI/TPS): Israel's President Isaac Herzog met on Monday with Slovakia's Prime Minister Ludovit Odor. "Slovakia is one of our most trusted friends in Europe. I am happy to be here marking 30 years of diplomatic relations, and laying the foundations for even more fruitful cooperation," said the President.

Prime Minister Odor tweeted, "Diversifying of energy sources, joint R&D projects, cooperation in security… and 30 years of great relationship between our countries… Great having you Mr. President Isaac Herzog and discussing topics we have in common." Earlier in the day, President Herzog was received by Slovakia's President Zuzana Čaputová in a state ceremony at the Grassalkovich Palace, ahead of a bilateral diplomatic meeting. As per local tradition, upon arrival, the President partook in the symbolic dipping bread in salt before the anthems of both nations were played, and the presidents together reviewed a guard of honour in the forecourt of the Slovakian Presidential Palace. (ANI/TPS)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)