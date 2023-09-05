Guru Nanak docuseries creators presented with ‘2023 Manavta Sanman Award’

The creators behind the Guru Nanak docuseries, Amardeep Singh and Vininder Kaur on Tuesday were presented with the '2023 Manavta Sanman Award' (Respect for Humanity Award 2023) by the All India Pingalwara Charitable Society for their extraordinary efforts on the docuseries, Khalsa Vox reported. The 24-episode documentary series which is available in four languages, English, Gurmukhi, Hindi, and Shahmukhi, delves into the life and teachings of Guru Nanak. The documentary series is available through the website TheGuruNanak.com.

The series' Urdu version will be released on October 18 to cater to the spiritual yearnings of the Urdu-speaking Nanakpanthi community residing in the Sindh and Balochistan regions of Pakistan. The All India Pingalwara Charitable Society serves as a sanctuary for the destitute in Punjab. Its foundation was laid in 1924 by the visionary 19-year-old Ramji Das, renowned as Bhagat Puran Singh.

The institution is under the guidance of Dr Inderjit Kaur, a recipient of the Padma Bhushan award, conferred by India to individuals who demonstrate exceptional service transcending boundaries of race, occupation, position, or gender. Amardeep Singh was bestowed with the '2022 Guru Nanak Interfaith Prize' by Hofstra University in the USA on November 14. The '2022 Guru Nanak Interfaith Prize' is an an accolade presented biennially to honor significant contributions in promoting interfaith understanding.

Currently, Amardeep Singh and Vininder Kaur are embarking on a five-year journey dedicated to the 'Guru Nanak Projects Phase 2', an endeavor focused on deepening the comprehension of Guru Nanak's mission of 'Oneness in Diversity', as per Khalsa Vox. Meanwhile, Khalsa Vox recently said that Guru Nanak Dev's Gurbani explicitly rejects religious pretensions, urging individuals to rely on reason, truth, and morality in all aspects of life.

Guru Nanak is portrayed as the founder of the 'Sikh' religion. Some scholars and historians, however, argue that he did not initiate a new religion. The claim comes after delving deeply into the compositions included in the Gurbani Granth, particularly those composed by Guru Nanak, finding a judicious and rational view of human life and the surrounding phenomena prevailing. The only exception lies in the use of terms such as Ram, Allah, Rabb, Khuda, Parmesar, Gobind, Jagdish, etc. These terms are used through poetic devices of metaphor and personification, as all compositions are in verse form, Khalsa Vox reported. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)